New exclusive vinyl: Cap’n Jazz’s ‘Analphabetapolothology’ on limited yellow LP

An album that needs no introduction in certain circles, Cap'n Jazz's 1998 post-breakup compilation Analphabetapolothology is one of the most influential emo releases of all time, and we're thrilled to be teaming up with the band on an exclusive translucent yellow vinyl repress, limited to just 300 copies! Order yours HERE while they last.

For the uninitiated, Analphabetapolothology includes Cap'n Jazz's sole full-length, 1995's Shmap'n Shmazz, alongside the songs from their early EPs, other miscellaneous tracks from their short-lived career, and a handful of then-unreleased (and now-classic) tracks. Whether or not you've listened to Cap'n Jazz, you can hear their influence all across the past 25+ years of emo, from some of the genre's biggest bands (like Taking Back Sunday), to the bands like Algernon Cadwallader who brought Cap'n Jazz's knotty, mathy style back to underground emo in the late 2000s, to the members of Cap'n Jazz's later bands, which include American Football, The Promise Ring, Joan of Arc, Owls, Owen, and more.

For more on Cap'n Jazz, read our interview with Tim and Mike Kinsella from 2017, when they played their last reunion shows.

--