New exclusive vinyl: Circa Survive’s ‘Blue Sky Noise’ on limited-to-500, blue and white swirl vinyl

Progressive post-hardcore greats Circa Survive celebrated the 10th anniversary of Blue Sky Noise in 2020, having planned, postponed, and eventually cancelled an anniversary tour due to the pandemic. The band are now on hiatus.

Blue Sky Noise is Circa's first and only album released on a major label (Atlantic), following their back-to-back instant classics for Equal Vision, Juturna and On Letting Go, and it was produced by Tool and King Crimson collaborator David Bottrill, after having made their first two albums with producer Brian McTernan. Vocalist Anthony Green said in an interview with BV that the album bonded the band in its writing process, when Anthony himself was struggling with confidence:

There were a lot of times where I found myself looking around the room and feeling good about something but not really feeling good about it enough to not need someone else to tell me 'hey this is good, you're fine.' I didn't really know to keep going until I felt that feeling of like, "Yeah, this is really good, and you know it's what's meant to be sung." And so there were a lot of times I went through needless self-doubt, not really having faith in the process... There are songs on the record that became so important because other guys in the band wrote lyrics because I literally turned to them and said "I fucking can't handle anything right now, help me write stuff," and they wrote stuff and I was like, "This one's cool," you know? And we worked together on it, and I think that that helped build our creative muscle and made it so we trust each other a lot.

