New exclusive vinyl: Citizen’s ‘Youth’ and Scowl’s ‘How Flowers Grow’

For our latest vinyl exclusives, we're thrilled to be launching limited variants of two of our favorite punk/hardcore/etc albums of past decade. Youth is the debut and breakthrough album by Ohio post-hardcore band Citizen, produced by Will Yip and released in 2013 on Run For Cover. It's home to several of the band's most loved songs ("The Summer," "Sleep," "Roam the Room," "The Night I Drove Alone," "How Does It Feel," etc), and it remains a landmark of the early 2010s emo revival. Our exclusive variant is white with yellow splatter vinyl and limited to just 350 copies - order Citizen HERE while they last.

We also have a new exclusive pressing of Scowl's debut LP, 2021's How Flowers Grow (Flatspot Records), on copper swirl vinyl, limited to only 300 copies. Here's what we said about it in our list of the 50 Best Punk Albums of 2021:

Santa Cruz's Scowl have offered up one of the most effective and memorable hardcore debut LPs of 2021. Kat Moss has one of the most distinct barks I've heard from a new hardcore band in a while, and she releases all that bottled-up rage to address personal and political hardships, from getting revenge on an abuser to dealing with a troubled childhood to taking on the mass injustice in America. Underneath her screams, the rest of the band dishes out rippin' power chords that owe more to classic punk than to modern hardcore, and Scowl break from their usual formula on 'Seeds To Sow,' a melodic song that proves Scowl are very capable of defying their genre. It leaves you wondering what other tricks Scowl might have up their sleeves on LP2.

Order the Scowl record HERE while it lasts.

--

--