New exclusive vinyl: Converge’s ‘Jane Live’ on limited blue LP

Converge's live performance of their generation-defining 2001 album Jane Doe at the 2016 edition of Roadburn Festival was recorded and released as a live album, Jane Live, in 2017. We're launching pre-orders on an exclusive new pressing, on "half cyan blue / half bluejay" 2 LP vinyl, limited to 500 copies. Pre-order yours HERE while they last.

Jane Live was mixed by guitarist Kurt Ballou at GodCity Studio, mastered by Brad Boatright at Audiosiege, and features Ashley Rose Couture's real life reconstruction of the classic cover art. Stream it below.

