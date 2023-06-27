New exclusive vinyl: Converge’s ‘The Dusk in Us’ on deluxe black in clear

Converge's 2017 album The Dusk In Us is an attest to their lasting power. It's getting released in a new deluxe edition with five bonus tracks that were originally released as a 7", and we have an exclusive variant, on "Black in Clear" vinyl and limited to 500 copies. It's packaged in a gatefold jacket printed on a holographic mirror board with a 32-page booklet. Grab yours HERE while they last.

In our review of The Dusk In Us, we write:

One thing that does not change as Converge's career progresses, is that they really know how to open an album. Some of Converge's best songs are album openers, and The Dusk In Us opener "A Single Tear" really kicks things off with a bang. Like the Axe to Fall and AWLWLB openers, it begins with Ben Koller's drumming and Kurt Ballou's guitar work at their most complex, throwing you head first into the band's dizzying aggression. They take the song through metallic breakdowns, screamo-y quiet parts, and post-rocky climaxes, all while J Bannon delivers some of the album's most screamalong-ready lines. It feels built for the stage, and I doubt it'll take long for those screamalongs to start happening for this one every night, as Converge continue to tour their asses off. As any great Converge album does, it's got the short, fast, and loud punk songs ("Eye of the Quarrel," "Broken by Light," "Cannibals") and some brutal metal ("Arkhipov Calm"), plus some stuff that's actually kinda pretty (the title track and "Thousands of Miles Between Us"), and plenty of the in-between. You probably know what to expect from those first two categories on a Converge album at this point, but it's those latter two categories where the band is still finding ways to be unpredictable.

Read it in full HERE, and stream the album below.

You can also pick up our exclusive variants of Axe to Fall (Black in Yellow vinyl, limited to 500) and Jane Live (Half Cyan Blue/Half Bluejay vinyl, limited to 500), as well as more Converge, Old Man Gloom, and Mutoid Man vinyl in the BV Store.

Converge will support Botch at the Boston and Sayreville, NJ shows of their fall reunion tour, and they're on the lineup of Sacramento, CA fest Aftershock in October.

--

CONVERGE - THE DUSK IN US DELUXE TRACKLIST

Side A

1. A Single Tear

2. Eye Of The Quarrel

3. Under Duress

4. Arkhipov Calm

5. I Can Tell You About Pain

6. The Dusk In Us

Side B

1. Wildlife

2. Murk & Marrow

3. Trigger

4. Broken By Light

5. Cannibals

6. Thousands Of Miles Between Us

7. Reptillian

Side C (“Beautiful Ruin” EP)

1. Permanent Blue

2. Churches and Jails

3. Melancholia

4. Beautiful Ruin

Side D (B Side from “I Can Tell You About Pain” Single)

1. Eve