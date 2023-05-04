New exclusive vinyl: Cradle of Filth’s ‘Damnation and a Day’ (translucent green)

Symphonic black/gothic metal band Cradle of Filth's fifth album, Damnation and a Day, which is partly based on Paradise Lost (meaning the poem, though they cite the band as a core influence too), recently turned 20, and we have an exclusive new vinyl pressing. Our variant is on translucent green vinyl, and limited to 300 copies. Order yours HERE while they last.

Grab more Cradle of Filth vinyl, including our limited black and white marble variant of Existence is Futile, in the BV store.

Cradle of Filth play Las Vegas fest Sick New World later this month, then head to Europe for a couple more festival appearances. See all dates below.

CRADLE OF FILTH: 2023 TOUR

13 May Sick New World 2023 Las Vegas, NV

15 Jun Graspop Metal Meeting 2023 Dessel, Belgium

04 Nov The Rock Circus 2023 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands