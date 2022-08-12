New exclusive vinyl: Exodus’ ‘Bonded by Blood’ on clear with blood red swirl
Exodus' 1985 debut album, Bonded By Blood, is one of the most influential thrash albums of all time, and we've teamed up with them for a new exclusive, limited-to-300, clear with blood red swirl vinyl variant! That's a mock-up of it above, and you can pre-order it here.
Invisible Oranges founder Cosmo Lee looked back on Bonded By Blood for its 25th anniversary in 2010:
Exodus still makes vital thrash - its later records are extensions of the riffmania of Impact Is Imminent - but Bonded by Blood will butter the band's bread until its end.
The reason is simple: the songs. They're nowhere near as sophisticated as Ride the Lightning, which came out the previous year, nor as intense as Reign in Blood, which came out the following year. But, boy, are they catchy. I've never listened to Bonded by Blood for recreation, but when I revisited it to write this, every second felt familiar. It's that kind of record. The band had "it" for 41 glorious minutes, and found "it" enough afterwards to hang around.
Order our new variant here, and shop for more Exodus vinyl and merch.
The next leg of Exodus' Bay Area Strikes Back tour with Testament and Death Angel begins in September, including an NYC show on September 24 at Palladium Times Square. See all dates below.
Testament / Exodus / Death Angel -- 2022 Tour Dates
Friday, 9/9/2022 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren
Saturday, 9/10/2022 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
Monday, 9/12/2022 - Wichita, KS -Cotillion
Tuesday, 9/13/2022 - Kansas City, MO - Truman
Thursday, 9/15/2022 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
Friday, 9/16/2022 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
Sunday, 9/18/2022 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
Monday, 9/19/2022 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
Wednesday, 9/21/2022 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel
Thursday, 9/22/2022 - Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore
Friday, 9/23/2022 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater
Saturday, 9/24/2022 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square
Monday, 9/26/2022 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater
Tuesday, 9/27/2022 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
Wednesday, 9/28/2022 - Portland, ME - State Theatre
Friday, 9/30/2022 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus
Saturday, 10/1/2022 - London, ON - London Music Hall
Monday, 10/3/2022 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's
Tuesday, 10/4/2022 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
Thursday, 10/6/2022 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
Saturday, 10/8/2022 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre
Monday, 10/10/2022 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore
Wednesday, 10/12/2022 - Ventura, CA - Majestic Ventura Theater
Thursday, 10/13/2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
Friday, 10/14/2022 - Reno, NV - Cargo
Saturday, 10/15/2022 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic