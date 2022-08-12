New exclusive vinyl: Exodus’ ‘Bonded by Blood’ on clear with blood red swirl

Exodus' 1985 debut album, Bonded By Blood, is one of the most influential thrash albums of all time, and we've teamed up with them for a new exclusive, limited-to-300, clear with blood red swirl vinyl variant! That's a mock-up of it above, and you can pre-order it here.

Invisible Oranges founder Cosmo Lee looked back on Bonded By Blood for its 25th anniversary in 2010:

Exodus still makes vital thrash - its later records are extensions of the riffmania of Impact Is Imminent - but Bonded by Blood will butter the band's bread until its end. The reason is simple: the songs. They're nowhere near as sophisticated as Ride the Lightning, which came out the previous year, nor as intense as Reign in Blood, which came out the following year. But, boy, are they catchy. I've never listened to Bonded by Blood for recreation, but when I revisited it to write this, every second felt familiar. It's that kind of record. The band had "it" for 41 glorious minutes, and found "it" enough afterwards to hang around.

The next leg of Exodus' Bay Area Strikes Back tour with Testament and Death Angel begins in September, including an NYC show on September 24 at Palladium Times Square. See all dates below.

Testament / Exodus / Death Angel -- 2022 Tour Dates

