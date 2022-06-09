New exclusive vinyl: Fear Before’s self-titled on limited brown/black split LP

Before Colorado post-hardcore greats Fear Before the March of Flames called it quits in 2010, they released one last self-titled album, under the shortened name, Fear Before. Even more so than 2006's career-altering The Always Open Mouth, Fear Before shifted the band's sound away from their heavier roots in a more experimental art rock direction. It's a totally unique gem of the 2000s post-hardcore era, and we're thrilled to be partnering with them on a new exclusive vinyl repress of the album!

It's a brown/black split variant, limited to just 200 copies, and available exclusively in our stores. Order yours now while they last. That's a mock-up above.

The album was released in 2008 via Equal Vision, and it features guest appearances from Portugal. The Man's Zach Carothers, Heavy Heavy Low Low's Robert Smith, The Fall of Troy's Thomas Erak, I Am The Ocean's Dreu Damian, and Vaux's Quentin Smith. Casey Bates (who has also worked with Portugal. The Man, Heavy Heavy Low Low, The Number Twelve Looks Like You, and others) produced and engineered.

Watch the video for "Fear Before Doesn't Listen To People Who Don't Like Them" below and pick up our new variant here.

