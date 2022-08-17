New exclusive vinyl: Free Throw’s 2014 debut ‘Those Days Are Gone’ on limited green LP

Nashville emo band Free Throw have been around for a decade, having released their latest album Piecing It Together last year, and we're now celebrating their early days with a new green vinyl repress of their debut album Those Days Are Gone, originally released in 2014 via Count Your Lucky Stars. The pressing is limited to just 200 copies, so pre-order yours now while they last. That's a mock-up of the variant above.

Free Throw are also going on tour with headliners Mom Jeans alongside Just Friends, Super American, and Small Crush, starting next month. The tour reaches NYC on September 16 at Irving Plaza. All dates below.

We've got some color Mom Jeans vinyl in stock too, including their new album Sweet Tooth (pink & black) and an exclusive green splatter repress of Best Buds.

MOM JEANS / FREE THROW / JUST FRIENDS: 2022 TOUR

Fri, SEP 2 The Complex Salt Lake City, UT *

Sat, SEP 3 Ogden Theatre Denver, CO *

Tue, SEP 6 Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI *

Wed, SEP 7 House of Blues Cleveland Cleveland, OH *

Fri, SEP 9 Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, Canada *

Sat, SEP 10 Four Chord Festival Pittsburgh, PA ^

Sun, SEP 11 Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD *

Mon, SEP 12 Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA *

Wed, SEP 14 House Of Blues Boston Boston, MA *

Fri, SEP 16 Irving Plaza New York, NY *

Sun, SEP 18 Riot Fest Chicago, IL ^

Mon, SEP 19 The Athenaeum Theatre Columbus, OH *

Wed, SEP 21 Amos' Southend Charlotte, NC @

Thu, SEP 22 The Masquerade Atlanta, GA @

Fri, SEP 23 The Beacham Orlando, FL @

Sep. 23 - 25, 2022 Furnace Fest 2022 Birmingham, AL ^

Tue, SEP 27 Eastside Bowl Nashville, TN @

Thu, SEP 29 RISE ROOFTOP Houston, TX @

Fri, SEP 30 South Side Music Hall Dallas, TX @

Sat, OCT 1 Paper Tiger San Antonio, TX @

Mon, OCT 3 Nile Theater Mesa, AZ @

Tue, OCT 4 The Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA @

Thu, OCT 6 House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA @

Fri, OCT 7 House of Blues Anaheim Anaheim, CA @

Sat, OCT 8 The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall Berkeley, CA @

^ - Mom Jeans only

* - w/ Super American

@ - w/ Small Crush