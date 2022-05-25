New exclusive vinyl: Jawbreaker’s ’24 Hour Revenge Therapy’ on multi-color swirl

Jawbreaker's classic Steve Albini-recorded third album 24 Hour Revenge Therapy is one of our favorite albums of all time, and we're thrilled to be partnering with them on a new exclusive vinyl variant of the album! It's pressed on clear with yellow, blue and red swirl vinyl, and limited to just 500 copies. Order yours HERE while they last.

24 Hour Revenge Therapy needs no introduction, but for the uninitiated, it's one of the best and most impactful punk/emo albums of the '90s, it's been cited as a formative influence by so many great bands over the past three decades, and it's aged like wine. It's home to some of the band's most-loved songs, like "The Boat Dreams from the Hill," "Do You Still Hate Me?," "Ache," "Condition Oakland," and of course, Jawbreaker's universally loved "Boxcar." Watch the video for that one and stream the whole album below.





