New exclusive vinyl: Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains’ ‘Degradation Trip’ Vol 1 & 2 (doublemint green)
We're launching pre-orders on an exclusive new pressing of Alice in Chains guitarist and vocalist Jerry Cantrell's Degradation Trip Volumes 1 & 2, the expanded version of his 2002 sophomore album Degradation Trip. It's been remastered for its 20th anniversary, with reimagined artwork and packaging, and a 28-page booklet. Our exclusive variant is on 4LP 180g doublemint vinyl, and limited to 500 copies. Pre-order yours HERE while they last.
Faith No More drummer Mike Bordin and Robert Trujillo (who was bassist for Ozzy Osbourne and Black Label Society at the time) both contributed to the album, and while Roadrunner had Cantrell condense the material for its initial release, Volumes 1 & 2 feature his track order as originally intended. Stream it and see the tracklist below.
Jerry also appears on Duff McKagan's new solo album Lighthouse, along with Iggy Pop and Slash. Pick up our exclusive emerald green vinyl variant, limited to 300 copies.
JERRY CANTRELL - DEGRADATION TRIP VOL. 1 & 2 TRACKLIST
Volume 1
Psychotic Break
Bargain Basement Howard Hughes
Owned
Angel Eyes
Solitude
Mother's Spinning in Her Grave (Glass Dick Jones)
Hellbound
Spiderbite
Pro False Idol
Feel the Void
Locked On
Gone
Volume 2
Castaway
Chemical Tribe
What It Takes
Dying Inside
Siddhartha
Hurts Don't It?
She Was My Girl
Pig Charmer
Anger Rising
S.O.S.
Give It a Name
Thanks Anyway
31/32