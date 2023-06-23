New exclusive vinyl: Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains’ ‘Degradation Trip’ Vol 1 & 2 (doublemint green)

We're launching pre-orders on an exclusive new pressing of Alice in Chains guitarist and vocalist Jerry Cantrell's Degradation Trip Volumes 1 & 2, the expanded version of his 2002 sophomore album Degradation Trip. It's been remastered for its 20th anniversary, with reimagined artwork and packaging, and a 28-page booklet. Our exclusive variant is on 4LP 180g doublemint vinyl, and limited to 500 copies. Pre-order yours HERE while they last.

Faith No More drummer Mike Bordin and Robert Trujillo (who was bassist for Ozzy Osbourne and Black Label Society at the time) both contributed to the album, and while Roadrunner had Cantrell condense the material for its initial release, Volumes 1 & 2 feature his track order as originally intended. Stream it and see the tracklist below.

Jerry also appears on Duff McKagan's new solo album Lighthouse, along with Iggy Pop and Slash. Pick up our exclusive emerald green vinyl variant, limited to 300 copies.

JERRY CANTRELL - DEGRADATION TRIP VOL. 1 & 2 TRACKLIST

Volume 1

Psychotic Break

Bargain Basement Howard Hughes

Owned

Angel Eyes

Solitude

Mother's Spinning in Her Grave (Glass Dick Jones)

Hellbound

Spiderbite

Pro False Idol

Feel the Void

Locked On

Gone

Volume 2

Castaway

Chemical Tribe

What It Takes

Dying Inside

Siddhartha

Hurts Don't It?

She Was My Girl

Pig Charmer

Anger Rising

S.O.S.

Give It a Name

Thanks Anyway

31/32