New exclusive vinyl: Jerry Garcia retrospective on limited-to-500 orange 2LP
ATO / Round Records have issued a retrospective of Jerry Garcia's best studio recordings to be released just after what would be his 81st birthday. Might As Well: A Round Records Retrospective is available on exclusive orange vinyl in the BV shop.
The double LP includes renditions of "Sugaree," "They Love Each Other," "Cats Under The Stars," and more, totaling 16 remastered original recordings. Check out the full tracklist below. Our exclusive vinyl variant is limited to 500 copies. Check out a mock-up above and pre-order yours.
Might As Well: A Round Records Retrospective Tracklist
Sugaree
Bird Song
Comes A Time
Run For The Roses
Cats Under The Stars
Mission In The Rain
Valerie
Alabama Getaway
The Wheel
Might As Well
They Love Each Other
Gomorrah
Rubin And Cherise
Loser
It Must Have Been The Roses
Deal