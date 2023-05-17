New exclusive vinyl: Jerry Garcia retrospective on limited-to-500 orange 2LP

ATO / Round Records have issued a retrospective of Jerry Garcia's best studio recordings to be released just after what would be his 81st birthday. Might As Well: A Round Records Retrospective is available on exclusive orange vinyl in the BV shop.

The double LP includes renditions of "Sugaree," "They Love Each Other," "Cats Under The Stars," and more, totaling 16 remastered original recordings. Check out the full tracklist below. Our exclusive vinyl variant is limited to 500 copies. Check out a mock-up above and pre-order yours.

Might As Well: A Round Records Retrospective Tracklist

Sugaree

Bird Song

Comes A Time

Run For The Roses

Cats Under The Stars

Mission In The Rain

Valerie

Alabama Getaway

The Wheel

Might As Well

They Love Each Other

Gomorrah

Rubin And Cherise

Loser

It Must Have Been The Roses

Deal