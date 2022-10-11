New Exclusive Vinyl: John Carpenter’s ‘Lost Themes’ on cloudy orange & yellow wax (limited to 300)

In 2015, filmmaker and composer John Carpenter released Lost Themes, an album of unreleased, newly recorded works in his iconic synth-heavy style that recalled his scores for Halloween and Assault on Precinct 13. The album also marked his return to music -- he's since released two more Lost Themes albums and scored the new Halloween film series which wraps up this month with Halloween Ends. “They’re little moments of score from movies made in our imaginations,” Carpenter said at the time. “I hope it inspires people to create films that could be scored with this music.”

With Halloween just around the corner, and in celebration of label Sacred Bones' 15th anniversary, we've got an exclusive repress of Lost Themes on cloudy orange and yellow vinyl that's limited to 300 copies. It's out November 15. Preorder yours while they last! Check out a mock-up of the packaging and listen to the album below.

Speaking of Halloween Ends, you can also preorder our exclusive Blood Splatter vinyl edition which is limited to 500 copies.