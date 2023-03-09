New exclusive vinyl: Knuckle Puck’s ‘Copacetic’ on highlighter yellow wax

Chicago pop punks Knuckle Puck recently compiled their early EPs for the Retrospective comp, and now we're moving along in the band's timeline with an exclusive "highlighter yellow" vinyl repress of their beloved 2015 debut album Copacetic. The variant is limited to 500 copies, so pre-order yours while they last!

We've also still got some copies available of our Retrospective green variant + white 7," which is limited to 250.

Knuckle Puck are on tour now with with Real Friends, playing New Haven tonight (3/9) and Asbury Park tomorrow (3/10), and they're also playing Furnace Fest and When We Were Young. All dates below.

Knuckle Puck -- 2023 Tour Dates

with Real Friends:

9th March - Toad's Place - Hartford, CT

10th March - Stone Pony - Asbury Park, NJ

11th March - Black Cat - Washington, DC

12th March - Elevation 27 - Virginia Beach, VA

14th March - The Underground - Fillmore Charlotte - Charlotte, NC

16th March - Music Farm - Charleston, SC

17th March - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

18th March - 1904 Music Hall - Jacksonville, FL

20th March - 40 Watt Club - Athens, GA

21st March - Eastside Bowl - Nashville, TN

23rd March - Red Flag - St. Louis, MO

24th March - Wooly's - Des Moines, IA

25th March - The Majestic Theatre - Madison, WI

26th March - Hi-Fi Annex - Indianapolis, IN

14th April - Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN

15th April - Waiting Room Lounge - Omaha, NE

16th April - Beer City Music Hall - Oklahoma City, OK

18th April - Mohawk Austin - Austin, TX

19th April - Vibes Event Center - San Antonio, TX

21st April - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

22nd April - Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ

23rd April - House of Blues San Diego - San Diego, CA

25th April - Observatory- Santa Ana, CA

26th April - Tioga Sequoia Brewery - Fresno, CA

27th April - The Ritz - San Jose, CA

29th April - The Crocodile - Seattle, WA

30th April - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR

2nd May - Soundwell - Salt Lake City, UT

4th May - Black Sheep - Colorado Springs, CO

5th May - Aggie Theatre - Ft. Collins, CO

6th May - The Truman - Kansas City, KS

7th May - The Riff - Springfield, MO

9th May - Castle Theatre - Bloomington, IL

10th May - The Intersection - Grand Rapids, MI

11th May - Bogart's - Cincinnati, OH

22nd Sep - Furnace Fest - Birmingham, AL

21st Oct - When We Were Young - Las Vegas, NV

22nd Oct - When We Were Young - Las Vegas, NV