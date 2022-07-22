New exclusive vinyl: Malignant Altar’s ‘Realms of Exquisite Morbidity’ olive green LP

Houston death metallers Malignant Altar (who share members with Necrofier, Oceans of Slumber, Insect Warfare, and more) followed up a demo and an EP on Maggot Stomp with their killer debut album Realms of Exquisite Morbidity in 2021, released on Dark Descent Records. Vinyl copies sold out quickly, but the second pressing is finally here, and we've teamed with them on an exclusive olive green variant, limited to just 200 copies! Pre-order yours while they last. That's a mock-up above.

Jon Rosenthal interviewed Malignant Altar vocalist Wilson Prevette for Invisible Oranges last year, and here are some excerpts:

Your vocal style hearkens back to the days of death metal yore, before people figured out "splatter" vocals and instead expressed rage and disgust through a more natural and vaguely human sound. Who are your biggest influences from that era and why? Dave Edwardson on "Locust Star" by Neurosis, Dave Vincent’s vocals on Covenant (especially "Lion’s Den"), Rottrevore’s dual approach, just about everything from Immolation, and Hevi-era Corrupted are my favorite vocals out there. They all enunciate while still sounding brutal and non-splattery, as you mentioned, without many effects (if any). Strictly power. In this current death metal Renaissance, where do you feel Malignant Altar fits? Do you feel that you are a part of this greater movement? We’re just floatin' around doing our thing. We've written something that we’d want to listen to and hope that others with similar taste can appreciate it as well. There are plenty of current bands that we dig so I’m more than happy to be a part of this heavy death awakening.

Read more here and stream the album below. Pick up our new vinyl variant here.

