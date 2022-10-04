New exclusive vinyl: Meechy Darko’s (Flatbush Zombies) ‘Gothic Luxury’ on bone-colored wax

We've teamed up with Meechy Darko, one third of Flatbush Zombies, on an exclusive vinyl pressing of his debut solo album, Gothic Luxury. Our variant is pressed to bone vinyl and limited to 500 copies - pre-order yours while they last!

We named Gothic Luxury one of the best rap albums of August; here's what we wrote about it:

Brooklyn rap trio Flatbush Zombies have been constants in the ever-thriving world of New York rap for over a decade, and they remain active and have shows coming up this year. The decision for group member Meechy Darko to put out his debut solo album wasn't because Flatbush Zombies went on hiatus or anything; it was because Meech was faced with one of the most significant tragedies of his life -- losing his father to the hands of Miami police -- and "I had no choice but to make this the most personal thing I’ve ever done because fortunately or unfortunately, I'm in an extremely soul-stirring part of my life right now," he said. "It's very important to capture this while I can still feel." To make this highly personal album, he also needed to stray from the "crazy shit, crazy-colored hair and psychedelics" of Flatbush Zombies and craft a darker, more cinematic sound, and he recruited executive producer Dot Da Genius to help him achieve it. The production suits the album perfectly, and Meech holds nothing back lyrically, opening up about everything from inner mental health battles to the system of racism and police brutality that took his father's life, and keeping you on the edge of your seat the entire time. An impeccable cast of guests help him out (Freddie Gibbs, Denzel Curry, Black Thought, Busta Rhymes, Kirk Knight, and Vita), and all of them bless the album with standout appearances without distracting from Meech's vision.

Stream Gothic Luxury below

