New exclusive vinyl: Meshuggah’s ‘Nothing’ & ‘Koloss’ on limited color marble vinyl

We've teamed up with Swedish metal vets Meshuggah for exclusive vinyl variants of two of their albums, 2002's Nothing and 2012's Koloss. Nothing is pressed to 180g "orange and white marble" vinyl, and Koloss to 180g "transparent red, black, and white marble." Each are limited to 500 copies; pre-order yours while they last!

Meshuggah's most recent album, Immutable, came out in April. Pick that one up on "orange/red opaque" double vinyl, and shop for more of their records in the BV store.

Meshuggah's fall tour, which is with Torche, with Converge joining on the first leg and In Flames the second, begins tonight (9/16) in Worcester, and stops in NYC on Sunday (9/18) at Hammerstein Ballroom. See all dates below.

MESHUGGAH: 2022 TOUR

dates w/ Converge, Torche

9/16 Worcester, MA @ Palladium

9/17 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

9/18 New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

9/20 Silver Springs, MD @ Fillmore Silver Springs

9/21 Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

9/24 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

9/25 Columbus, OH @ KEMBA! Live

9/27 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

9/28 Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

9/29 Chicago, IL @ Radius

9/30 St Paul, MN @ Myth Live

dates/ In Flames, Torche

10/2 Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

10/4 San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre

10/7 Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock

10/8 Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

10/9 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

10/10 Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

10/12 Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

10/13 Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

10/15 Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

10/16 Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre