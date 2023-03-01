New exclusive vinyl: Microwave’s ‘Much Love’ Anniversary Edition on color wax

We're launching pre-orders on an exclusive variant of Georgia emo band Microwave's 2016 album Much Love. This new anniversary edition features all new artwork from Welsh illustrator Godsteeth, and bonus acoustic tracks of "Dull" and "Wrong." Our pressing is on transparent red with bone moon phase vinyl and limited to 300 copies. Pre-order yours while they last.

“We've been following Godsteeth (Jonathon Alan Humphrey)'s work for several years now," Microwave say. "His style strikes a chord with us and addresses the dichotomy between hope and hopelessness in a way that, to us, parallels the music we make. We love how the original Much Love artwork contrasts the subject matter and nods to classic albums of the 60s and 70s. We thought it could be cool though to provide an updated version that contrasts the tone of the original artwork and highlights the emotional current that underlies the record. More than anything, we just like cool art and we're stoked on Godsteeth."

"Much Love was a big steppingstone in the growth of our band, and we really explored the range of what we could do sonically and lyrically," they continue. "We hope you enjoy it with your children and your grandchildren's children for years to come.”

Stream Much Love below, and pre-order our variant here.