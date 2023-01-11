New exclusive vinyl: Militarie Gun’s ‘All Roads Lead the the Gun’ I & II on clear with swirl 12″s

One of the most exciting bands in hardcore right now is the melodic, genre-defying Militarie Gun, who share members with Regional Justice Center, Drug Church, and more. Kindred spirits of bands like Turnstile, Angel Du$t, Fiddlehead, and the aforementioned Drug Church, Militarie Gun debuted in 2020 with the My Life Is Over EP and then honed their sound over a series of EPs titled All Roads Lead to the Gun, which eventually culminated in a 12-song deluxe edition in 2022, marking the band's debut release for Loma Vista (home of Korn, Manchester Orchestra, Show Me The Body, and more). The All Roads Lead to the Gun I (Alternatives Label) and All Roads Lead to the Gun II (Convulse Records) EPs came out in 2021, and we've got new exclusive vinyl variants of both.

All Roads Lead to the Gun I comes on clear with white and red swirl vinyl and All Roads Lead to the Gun II comes on clear with blue and black swirl vinyl. Both are limited to just 200 copies, so pre-order yours now while they last. That's a mock-up of both variants above.

Listen to our recent podcast episode with Militarie Gun for more:

