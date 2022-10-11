New exclusive vinyl: Millencolin’s ‘Life On A Plate’ on opaque apple red LP, limited to 300

Swedish skate-punk (and sometimes ska-punk) vets Millencolin had their US breakthrough in 1996 with their sophomore album Life On A Plate, their first album to be released in the US via Epitaph (who had a close affiliation with the band's Swedish label, Burning Heart Records). It's home to classics like "Bullion" and "The Story of My Life," and it holds up great today. Over 25 years after its initial release, we've got a new exclusive "opaque apple red" vinyl repress, limited to just 300 copies. Order yours while they last!

Millencolin also have upcoming Australia shows this December and tour dates in South America, Mexico, the UK, and Europe in 2023, with more TBA. All currently announced dates are listed below.

