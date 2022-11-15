New exclusive vinyl: Modern Baseball’s ‘You’re Gonna Miss It All’ on half purple/half pink LP

We named Modern Baseball's classic 2014 sophomore album You're Gonna Miss It All one of the best punk/emo albums of the 2010s, and we're excited to announce an exclusive new variant. It's on half purple, half pink vinyl, and limited to 400 copies. Order yours while they last, and shop for more MoBo vinyl in the BV store.

About the album, we wrote:

History repeats itself, and the story of Modern Baseball's discography is one of the oldest emo stories ever told. They started with the scrappy and imperfect yet charming debut that quickly won a lot of people over (2012's Sports), then they worked out the kinks and put out an endlessly quotable, singalong-ready followup that tapped directly into the feelings of being a teenager and became an instant emo classic (2014's You're Gonna Miss It All), and then they made the more "mature" followup that was followed by a hiatus (2016's Holy Ghost). Now, one of their singers has a prolific solo-project-turned-band (Jake Ewald's Slaughter Beach, Dog, which also counts MoBo bassist Ian Farmer as a member) and the other is elusive (Brendan Lukens). If history keeps repeating itself, they'll probably reunite one of these days, and maybe they'll even write another album. Going by the darker vibes of the last Slaughter Beach, Dog album, I wouldn't be surprised if Modern Baseball come back to perfect the maturation they began on Holy Ghost, but I also suspect that You're Gonna Miss It All is gonna be the album that their their fans crave the most. Like forebears The Get Up Kids and The Promise Ring, later-career maturations were great but never captured the hearts of the emo community at large the way the punchy classic album did. But also, You're Gonna Miss It All actually feels less like the emo revival's Nothing Feels Good or Something To Write Home About, and more like its Tell All Your Friends. It's the kind of album that makes people clutch their hearts and scream every lyric anytime a song from it comes on. Musically, Modern Baseball weren't really taking notes from any of those bands (they sounded more like The Weakerthans or The Mountain Goats), but the feelings were as classic emo as it gets. And this album deserves to be latched onto the way so many fans have over the years. It's effortlessly catchy, and it perfectly captured the feelings and anxieties of a person coming of age in the early/mid 2010s. It's the kind of album that cynics will expect you to "grow out of," but I think if there's anything we learned from this whole emo revival thing, it's that you never really do grow out of this stuff.