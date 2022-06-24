New exclusive vinyl: Mom Jeans’ ‘Best Buds’ on green splatter

California emo-popsters Mom Jeans returned earlier this year with their third album, Sweet Tooth, and we've now also partnered with them on a repress of their 2016 debut LP Best Buds, which comes on "light green with dark green" splatter vinyl and is limited to 500 copies. Get yours now while they last. That's a mock-up of the variant above.

Mom Jeans are also gearing up for a headlining tour, which hits NYC on September 16 at Irving Plaza with Free Throw, Just Friends, and Super American. All dates are listed below.

MOM JEANS / FREE THROW / JUST FRIENDS: 2022 TOUR

Fri, SEP 2 The Complex Salt Lake City, UT *

Sat, SEP 3 Ogden Theatre Denver, CO *

Tue, SEP 6 Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI *

Wed, SEP 7 House of Blues Cleveland Cleveland, OH *

Fri, SEP 9 Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, Canada *

Sat, SEP 10 Four Chord Festival Pittsburgh, PA ^

Sun, SEP 11 Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD *

Mon, SEP 12 Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA *

Wed, SEP 14 House Of Blues Boston Boston, MA *

Fri, SEP 16 Irving Plaza New York, NY *

Sun, SEP 18 Riot Fest Chicago, IL ^

Mon, SEP 19 The Athenaeum Theatre Columbus, OH *

Wed, SEP 21 Amos' Southend Charlotte, NC @

Thu, SEP 22 The Masquerade Atlanta, GA @

Fri, SEP 23 The Beacham Orlando, FL @

Sep. 23 - 25, 2022 Furnace Fest 2022 Birmingham, AL ^

Tue, SEP 27 Eastside Bowl Nashville, TN @

Thu, SEP 29 RISE ROOFTOP Houston, TX @

Fri, SEP 30 South Side Music Hall Dallas, TX @

Sat, OCT 1 Paper Tiger San Antonio, TX @

Mon, OCT 3 Nile Theater Mesa, AZ @

Tue, OCT 4 The Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA @

Thu, OCT 6 House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA @

Fri, OCT 7 House of Blues Anaheim Anaheim, CA @

Sat, OCT 8 The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall Berkeley, CA @

^ - Mom Jeans only

* - w/ Super American

@ - w/ Small Crush