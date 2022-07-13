New exclusive vinyl: Nails’ ‘Unsilent Death’ & ‘Abandon All Life’ (limited color variants)

We've teamed up with metallic hardcore maniacs Nails on vinyl reissues of their brutally heavy debut and sophomore albums, 2010's Unsilent Death and 2013's Abandon All Life. Our exclusive pressings are on "opaque gray" (Unsilent Death) and "opaque white" (Abandon All Life) vinyl, and limited to 300 copies each. Order yours while they last, along with a limited blue pressing of their 2016 album You Will Never Be One Of Us.

