New exclusive vinyl: Neko Case’s ‘Fox Confessor Brings The Flood’ on orange wax

Neko Case's fourth solo album, 2006's Fox Confessor Brings the Flood, is among her best work, a rich country noir drawing inspiration from fairy tales and beyond, led by Neko's spellbinding vocals. We're psyched to be launching an exclusive vinyl variant of the album, pressed to opaque orange wax and limited to 300 copies. Pre-order yours while they last!

Neko has some US tour dates with Indigo Sparke beginning later this month; see those, and stream Fox Confessor, below.

NEKO CASE: 2023 TOUR

Jan. 25, 2023 Bethlehem, PA Musikfest Café *

Jan. 26, 2023 Kent, OH The Kent Stage *

Jan. 27, 2023 Cincinnati, OH Memorial Hall *

Jan. 28, 2023 Mckees Rocks, PA Roxian Theatre

Jan. 29, 2023 Roanoke, VA Shaftman Performance Hall at Jefferson Center *

Jan. 31, 2023 Charlotte, NC Knight Theater *

Feb. 1, 2023 Wilmington, NC Kenan Auditorium *

Feb. 3, 2023 Bristol, TN Paramount Center for the Arts *

Feb. 4, 2023 Germantown, TN Germantown Performing Arts Center *

Feb. 5, 2023 Lafayette, LA Heymann Performing Arts Center

Feb. 7, 2023 Ponte Vedra, FL Ponte Vedra Concert Hall *

Feb. 8, 2023 Clearwater, FL Capitol Theatre *

Feb. 9, 2023 Orlando, FL The Plaza Live

Feb. 10 - 17, 2023 Miami, FL Cayamo 15th Edition 2023 2023

* with Indigo Sparke