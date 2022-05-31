New exclusive vinyl: New End Original’s (Far, Texas Is The Reason, etc) ‘Thriller’ on limited purple 2xLP

New End Original's sole album, 2001's Thriller, remains a true gem of early 2000s emo, and we're thrilled to be teaming up with the band and Epitaph/Jade Tree on a repress, available on translucent purple 2xLP vinyl, limited to 300 copies, and available exclusively in our stores. It's the album's first time on vinyl in 20 years. Get yours here while they last.

Here's what we said about the album in our list of the 20 best emo albums of 2001:

As many second wave emo bands dissolved, several of the musicians started new bands, and one of those bands was New End Original, who lasted for one album and were basically a supergroup of '90s emo greats from three different regions/subgenres. They were fronted by Jonah Matranga, whose previous band Far came out of the same Sacramento post-hardcore scene that birthed Will Haven and Deftones (and who had recently begun his more stripped-back solo project Onelinedrawing); guitarist Norman Brannon and bassist Scott Winegard previously played in the NYC emo/post-hardcore band Texas Is The Reason; and drummer Charlie Walker hailed from Midwest emo-turned-alt-country band Chamberlain. And on their sole album Thriller, you could hear the influence of all of their different musical walks of life. Jonah's voice is unmistakable no matter what band he's singing in, and New End Original kind of fell right in between the heavier Far and the softer Onelinedrawing. The punchy, punk-rooted guitars felt more like Texas Is The Reason than Far, and Charlie's knotty, busy drumming gave it that Midwest emo twist. New End Original always felt too intimate and humble to really be called a "supergroup," but some of these songs had a real concise pop feel that was more similar to what Jimmy Eat World were doing in 2001 than New End Original usually got credit for. It also had a somber side, like the piano ballad "Leper Song" which could've fit in with Onelinedrawing's early material. It's a gem of an album that rivaled the members' more famous bands, and it holds up exceptionally well today.

Meanwhile, Jonah's first onelinedrawing (fun fact: which New End Original is an anagram of!) album in 18 years (which Norman Brannon also played a major role in) comes out in June.

Stream Thriller below and pick up a copy of our new variant here.

