New exclusive vinyl: Palms (Deftones’ Chino Moreno & Isis mems) self-titled on silver 2LP

Palms, the post-metal supergroup featuring Deftones vocalist Chino Moreno and Isis members Aaron Harris, Clifford Meyer and Jeff Caxide, released their sole self-titled album in 2013 via Ipecac Records. Earlier this year they shared two previously unreleased tracks from it, and now they've announced a 10th anniversary repress, with "Opening Titles" and "End Credits" added on. We have an exclusive variant, on "Silver Fox" vinyl and limited to 350 copies. Pre-order yours while they last!

PALMS - PALMS TRACKLIST

1 Opening Titles

2 Future Warrior

3 Patagonia

4 Mission Sunset

5 Shortwave Radio

6 Tropics

7 Antarctic Handshake

8 End Credits