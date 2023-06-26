New exclusive vinyl: Palms (Deftones’ Chino Moreno & Isis mems) self-titled on silver 2LP
Palms, the post-metal supergroup featuring Deftones vocalist Chino Moreno and Isis members Aaron Harris, Clifford Meyer and Jeff Caxide, released their sole self-titled album in 2013 via Ipecac Records. Earlier this year they shared two previously unreleased tracks from it, and now they've announced a 10th anniversary repress, with "Opening Titles" and "End Credits" added on. We have an exclusive variant, on "Silver Fox" vinyl and limited to 350 copies. Pre-order yours while they last!
PALMS - PALMS TRACKLIST
1 Opening Titles
2 Future Warrior
3 Patagonia
4 Mission Sunset
5 Shortwave Radio
6 Tropics
7 Antarctic Handshake
8 End Credits