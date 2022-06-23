New Exclusive Vinyl: Primus’ ‘Frizzle Fry’ & ‘Suck on This’ (color swirl variants)

Primus are repressing their classic first two albums -- 1989's Suck on This and 1990's Frizzle Fry -- on swirled vinyl. We've got two exclusive variants for both records --clear with blue swirls or clear with pink swirls -- and each is limited to 500 copies. They'll be out September 30 and you can pre-order them now:

Check out mock-ups of all four vinyl variants below.

The band also recently released the Conspiranoid EP, and this week will wrap up their A Farewell to Kings tour with Black Angels. In August they play the South Park 25 Anniversary shows in Colorado and will tour the UK and Europe in September. All dates are listed below.

Primus Suck on this loading...

Primus Suck on this loading...

Primus - Frizzle Fry loading...

Primus - Frizzle Fry loading...

Primus - 2022 Tour Dates

JUN 21, 2022 - The Arlington Theatre - Santa Barbara, CA - w/ The Black Angels

JUN 23, 2022 - Riverside Municipal Auditorium - Riverside, CA - w/ The Black Angels

JUN 24, 2022 - Terrace Theater - Long Beach, CA - w/ The Black Angels

JUN 25, 2022 - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV - w/ The Black Angels

AUG 9, 2022 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO - South Park 25th Anniversary Concert with Trey Parker & Matt Stone, Primus, and Ween

AUG 10, 2022 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO - South Park 25th Anniversary Concert with Trey Parker & Matt Stone, Primus, and Ween

AUG 12, 2022 - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater - Vail, CO

AUG 13, 2022 - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater - Vail, CO

SEP 9, 2022 - Fryshuset Arenan - Stockholm, Sweden

SEP 10, 2022 - Oslo Spektrum - Oslo, Norway

SEP 12, 2022 - Vega - Copenhagen, Denmark

SEP 14, 2022 - Huxley's Neue Welt - Berlin, Germany

SEP 16, 2022 - Klub Stodoła - Warsaw, Poland

SEP 17, 2022 - Forum Karlin - Prague, Czechia

SEP 18, 2022 - TonHalle München - Munich, Germany

SEP 20, 2022 - Kaufleuten - Zürich, Switzerland

SEP 21, 2022 - Gran Teatro Geox - Padova, Italy

SEP 23, 2022 - De Roma - Bogerhout, Belgium

SEP 24, 2022 - L'Olympia - Paris, France

SEP 25, 2022 - AFAS Live - Amsterdam, Netherlands

SEP 27, 2022 - O2 Academy Glasgow - Glasgow, United Kingdom

SEP 29, 2022 - Eventim Apollo - London, United Kingdom

SEP 30, 2022 - Manchester Academy - Manchester, United Kingdom

OCT 1, 2022 - Olympia Theatre - Dublin, Ireland