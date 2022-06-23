New Exclusive Vinyl: Primus’ ‘Frizzle Fry’ & ‘Suck on This’ (color swirl variants)
Primus are repressing their classic first two albums -- 1989's Suck on This and 1990's Frizzle Fry -- on swirled vinyl. We've got two exclusive variants for both records --clear with blue swirls or clear with pink swirls -- and each is limited to 500 copies. They'll be out September 30 and you can pre-order them now:
- Suck on This on pink swirl vinyl or blue swirl vinyl
- Fizzle Fry on pink swirl vinyl or blue swirl vinyl
- You can also grab both as pink swirl bundles and blue swirl bundles
Check out mock-ups of all four vinyl variants below.
The band also recently released the Conspiranoid EP, and this week will wrap up their A Farewell to Kings tour with Black Angels. In August they play the South Park 25 Anniversary shows in Colorado and will tour the UK and Europe in September. All dates are listed below.
Primus - 2022 Tour Dates
JUN 21, 2022 - The Arlington Theatre - Santa Barbara, CA - w/ The Black Angels
JUN 23, 2022 - Riverside Municipal Auditorium - Riverside, CA - w/ The Black Angels
JUN 24, 2022 - Terrace Theater - Long Beach, CA - w/ The Black Angels
JUN 25, 2022 - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV - w/ The Black Angels
AUG 9, 2022 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO - South Park 25th Anniversary Concert with Trey Parker & Matt Stone, Primus, and Ween
AUG 10, 2022 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO - South Park 25th Anniversary Concert with Trey Parker & Matt Stone, Primus, and Ween
AUG 12, 2022 - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater - Vail, CO
AUG 13, 2022 - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater - Vail, CO
SEP 9, 2022 - Fryshuset Arenan - Stockholm, Sweden
SEP 10, 2022 - Oslo Spektrum - Oslo, Norway
SEP 12, 2022 - Vega - Copenhagen, Denmark
SEP 14, 2022 - Huxley's Neue Welt - Berlin, Germany
SEP 16, 2022 - Klub Stodoła - Warsaw, Poland
SEP 17, 2022 - Forum Karlin - Prague, Czechia
SEP 18, 2022 - TonHalle München - Munich, Germany
SEP 20, 2022 - Kaufleuten - Zürich, Switzerland
SEP 21, 2022 - Gran Teatro Geox - Padova, Italy
SEP 23, 2022 - De Roma - Bogerhout, Belgium
SEP 24, 2022 - L'Olympia - Paris, France
SEP 25, 2022 - AFAS Live - Amsterdam, Netherlands
SEP 27, 2022 - O2 Academy Glasgow - Glasgow, United Kingdom
SEP 29, 2022 - Eventim Apollo - London, United Kingdom
SEP 30, 2022 - Manchester Academy - Manchester, United Kingdom
OCT 1, 2022 - Olympia Theatre - Dublin, Ireland