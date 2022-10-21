New exclusive vinyl: Puscifer’s ‘Conditions of my Parole’ on black with gold swirl

We've teamed up with Puscifer, Maynard James Keenan of Tool's project with Mat Mitchell and Carina Round, on a new vinyl pressing of their second album, 2011's Conditions of My Parole. Our exclusive pressing is on "black and gold swirl" vinyl and limited to 500 copies; pre-order yours HERE while they last!

Conditions of My Parole also features Josh Eustis, Juliette Commagere, Matt McJunkins, Jeff Friedl, Gil Sharone and Rani Sharone, Jonny Polonsky, Tim Alexander, Devo Keenan, Alessandro Cortini, Tanya O'Callaghan, Sarah Jones, and Jon Theodore. Stream it below.

Puscifer are on tour now supporting their most recent album, 2020's Existential Reckoning. See all dates below, and shop for more of Puscifer and Tool vinyl in the BV store.

PUSCIFER: 2022 TOUR

October 21 El Paso, TX Abraham Chavez Theatre

October 22 San Antonio, TX Tech Port Center & Arena

October 25 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

October 26 Ft. Worth, TX Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium

October 28 New Orleans, LA Mahalia Jackson Theater

October 29 Baton Rouge, LA River Center Theatre

October 31 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

November 1 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium

November 3 Norfolk, VA Chrysler Hall

November 4 Washington, DC Warner Theatre

November 5 Atlantic City, NJ Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

November 7 Montreal, QC MTelus

November 8 Toronto, ON Queen Elizabeth Theatre

November 10 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

November 11 Louisville, KY Louisville Palace

November 12 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

November 13 Madison, WI The Orpheum Theater

November 15 Grand Rapids, MI DeVos Performance Hall

November 17 St. Louis, MO The Factory

November 18 Kansas City, MO The Midland Theatre

November 19 Tulsa, OK Tulsa Theater

November 22 Prescott, AZ Yavapai College Performing Arts Center