New exclusive vinyl: Puscifer’s ‘Conditions of my Parole’ on black with gold swirl
We've teamed up with Puscifer, Maynard James Keenan of Tool's project with Mat Mitchell and Carina Round, on a new vinyl pressing of their second album, 2011's Conditions of My Parole. Our exclusive pressing is on "black and gold swirl" vinyl and limited to 500 copies; pre-order yours HERE while they last!
Conditions of My Parole also features Josh Eustis, Juliette Commagere, Matt McJunkins, Jeff Friedl, Gil Sharone and Rani Sharone, Jonny Polonsky, Tim Alexander, Devo Keenan, Alessandro Cortini, Tanya O'Callaghan, Sarah Jones, and Jon Theodore. Stream it below.
Puscifer are on tour now supporting their most recent album, 2020's Existential Reckoning. See all dates below, and shop for more of Puscifer and Tool vinyl in the BV store.
PUSCIFER: 2022 TOUR
October 21 El Paso, TX Abraham Chavez Theatre
October 22 San Antonio, TX Tech Port Center & Arena
October 25 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall
October 26 Ft. Worth, TX Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium
October 28 New Orleans, LA Mahalia Jackson Theater
October 29 Baton Rouge, LA River Center Theatre
October 31 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
November 1 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium
November 3 Norfolk, VA Chrysler Hall
November 4 Washington, DC Warner Theatre
November 5 Atlantic City, NJ Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
November 7 Montreal, QC MTelus
November 8 Toronto, ON Queen Elizabeth Theatre
November 10 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J. Brady Music Center
November 11 Louisville, KY Louisville Palace
November 12 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
November 13 Madison, WI The Orpheum Theater
November 15 Grand Rapids, MI DeVos Performance Hall
November 17 St. Louis, MO The Factory
November 18 Kansas City, MO The Midland Theatre
November 19 Tulsa, OK Tulsa Theater
November 22 Prescott, AZ Yavapai College Performing Arts Center