New exclusive vinyl: Puscifer’s ‘Money $hot’ on opaque white

We've launched pre-orders on an exclusive vinyl variant of Puscifer's third LP, 2015's Money $hot. It's pressed to opaque white double vinyl and limited to 500 copies; pre-order yours while they last.

You can also shop for more Puscifer and Tool vinyl in the BV store.

Puscifer are playing some festivals this year, including Daytona Beach's Welcome to Rockville and European fests over the summer. See all dates below.

PUSCIFER: 2023 TOUR

Thu, MAY 18 Welcome to Rockville 2023 Daytona Beach, FL

Sat, JUN 17 Hellfest 2023 Clisson, France

Sun, JUL 2 Rock Werchter 2023 Werchter, Belgium

Thu, JUL 6 NOS Alive 2023 Oeiras, Portugal

Fri, JUL 7 Mad Cool Festival 2023 Madrid, Spain