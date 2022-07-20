New exclusive vinyl: Social Distortion’s ‘Hard Times and Nursery Rhymes’ on opaque green LP

Social Distortion's 2011 album Hard Times and Nursery Rhymes was a return to form for the SoCal icons, delivering the kind of twangy, anthemic punk the band forged in the '80s. It also gave them them their highest charting album, going all the way to #4 on the Billboard Top 200 chart. We've partnered with the band and the label on a new, exclusive double LP pressing of the album on opaque spring green vinyl that will be out August 19. There are only 300 copies of this pressed, so preorder yours now.

You can also get classic Social Distortion albums on vinyl, as well as merch, in the BV shop.

Social Distortion have a few live dates lined up for later this year, including the Outlaw Country West cruise in November, that's also with Lucinda Williams, Los Lobos, X, Steve Earle and more. All dates are listed below.

Here's a mock-up of the new vinyl variant:

SOCIAL DISTORTION - 2022 TOUR DATES

Fri, JUL 22 - Rockwave Festival 2022 - Malakasa, Greece

Nov. 3 - 8, 2022 - Outlaw Country West 2022 - Los Angeles, CA

Mon, NOV 21 - The Guild Theatre - Menlo Park, CA

Tue, NOV 22 - The Guild Theatre - Menlo Park, CA

Fri, NOV 25 - The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA

Thu, DEC 15 - House of Blues Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV