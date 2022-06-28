New exclusive vinyl: SPELLLING’s ‘The Turning Wheel’ (limited baby blue 2LP)

Chrystia Cabral's third album as SPELLLING, the dazzling, theatrical, and gorgeously orchestrated The Turning Wheel, came out last June via Sacred Bones, and wound up on a number of best of the year lists. We're psyched to have teamed up with her and the label (as part of their 15th anniversary celebration) on an exclusive new pressing of The Turning Wheel. It comes on baby blue vinyl and is limited to just 300 copies. Pre-order yours HERE while they last.

