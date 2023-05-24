New exclusive vinyl: Spoon’s ‘They Want My Soul’ on sky blue vinyl

Spoon's 2014 album They Want My Soul was their first album after leaving Merge Record (and their only album for Loma Vista), and found the band reinvigorated, showing more pop focus, rock n' roll bite, and a flair for electronic touches. Featuring great singles "Rent I Pay," "Inside Out" and "Rainy Taxi," it's a terrific record and made our Best Albums of 2014 list.

We've got a new exclusive pressing of They Want My Soul on sky blue vinyl that's limited to 500 copies. It's out July 28 and you can preorder it now.

Spoon also have a new EP out in June, and will be on tour this summer. including European dates with Black Keys, and US dates with Weezer.