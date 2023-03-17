New exclusive vinyl: Terror’s ‘One with the Underdogs’ & ‘Always the Hard Way’ on spatter wax

We're launching pre-orders on exclusive vinyl variants of two classic albums from hardcore lifers Terror: their debut full-length, 2004's One with the Underdogs, and 2006's Always the Hard Way, both of which first came out via Trustkill Records. The new pressings, reissued by Triple B, are on "ultra clear with olive green and black splatter" vinyl (One with the Underdogs, limited to 300 copies), and "ultra clear with blue jay and brown splatter" (Always the Hard Way, limited to 200 copies). Order yours while they last.

Terror returned to their roots with their great eighth album, Pain Into Power, in 2022. They have tour plans lined up for this year, including Milwaukee Metal Fest and shows supporting The Black Dahlia Murder, and that tour, which also features Frozen Soul, Fuming Mouth, and Phobophilic, will hit Irving Plaza on April 16. See all dates below.

TERROR: 2023 TOUR

Mar 17 Fri LDB Fest 2023 Jeffersontown, KY, United States

Apr 15 Sat Roxian Theatre Mckees Rocks, PA, United States *

Apr 16 Sun Irving Plaza New York, NY, United States *

Apr 18 Tue Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY, United States *

Apr 19 Wed Saint Andrew's Hall Detroit, MI, United States *

Apr 20 Thu The Intersection Grand Rapids, MI, United States *

Apr 21 Fri Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, ON, Canada *

Apr 22 Sat MTELUS Montreal, QC, Canada *

Apr 23 Sun Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA, United States *

Apr 25 Tue Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD, United States *

Apr 26 Wed Bogart's Cincinnati, OH, United States *

Apr 27 Thu Eastside Bowl Nashville, TN, United States *

Apr 28 Fri The Masquerade Atlanta, GA, United States *

Apr 29 Sat The Beacham Orlando, FL, United States *

Apr 30 Sun The Ritz Tampa, FL, United States *

May 2 Tue White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX, United States *

May 3 Wed Mohawk Austin Austin, TX, United States *

May 4 Thu Vibes Event Center San Antonio, TX, United States *

May 5 Fri Ridglea Theater Fort Worth, TX, United States *

May 6 Sat Granada Theater Lawrence, KS, United States *

May 7 Sun Summit Music Hall Denver, CO, United States *

May 8 Mon Sunshine Theater Albuquerque, NM, United States *

May 10 Wed The Nile Coffee Shop Mesa, AZ, United States *

May 11 Thu The Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA, United States *

May 12 Fri House of Blues Anaheim Anaheim, CA, United States *

May 13 Sat The UC Theatre Berkeley, CA, United States *

May 14 Sun Ace Of Spades Sacramento, CA, United States *

May 16 Tue The Depot Salt Lake City, UT, United States *

May 18 Thu Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA, United States *

May 19 Fri Roseland Theater Portland, OR, United States *

May 20 Sat Rickshaw Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada *

May 22 Mon Union Hall Edmonton, AB, Canada *

May 23 Tue The Palace Theatre Calgary, AB, Canada *

May 25 Thu Park Theatre Winnipeg, MB, Canada *

May 26 Fri Skyway Theatre Minneapolis, MN, United States *

May 27 Sat Milwaukee Metal Fest 2023 Milwaukee, WI, United States

Jun 7 Wed Donington Park Circuit Derby, United Kingdom

Jun 8 Thu Download Festival 2023 Derby, United Kingdom

Jun 11 Sun Download Festival 2023 Derby, United Kingdom

Jun 23 Fri Full Force 2023 Gräfenhainichen, Germany

Jun 24 Sat Vainstream Rockfest 2023 Münster, Germany

Jun 30 Fri Pitfest 2023 Emmen, Netherlands

Jul 28 Fri Xtreme Fest 2023 Le Garric, France

Jul 29 Sat Distruggi La Bassa 2023 Coronella, Italy

Jul 30 Sun MetalDays Festival 2023 Tolmin, Slovenia

Aug 1 Tue Barba Negra Budapest, Hungary

Aug 4 Fri Brakrock 2023 Duffel, Belgium

Aug 4 Fri Open Air Gränichen 2023 Gränichen, Switzerland

Aug 8 Tue Progresja Warsaw, Poland

Aug 9 Wed Brutal Assault 2023 Jaroměř, Czech Republic

Aug 9 Wed Kamienna12 Kraków, Poland

Aug 11 Fri Alcatraz 2023 Kortrijk, Belgium

Aug 16 Wed Summer Breeze Open Air 2023 Dinkelsbühl, Germany

Aug 17 Thu Motocultor Festival 2023 Saint-nolff, France

Aug 17 Thu Reload Festival 2023 Sulingen, Germany

Sep 23 Sat Furnace Fest 2023 Princeton, AL, United States

* with The Black Dahlia Murder, Frozen Soul, Fuming Mouth, and Phobophilic