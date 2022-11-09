New exclusive vinyl: The Acacia Strain’s ‘3750’ on black & platinum swirl LP

We've teamed up with metalcore/deathcore vets The Acacia Strain for an exclusive vinyl variant of their sophomore album, 2004's 3750. Our pressing is on black and platinum swirl vinyl, and limited to 500 copies. Pre-order yours while they last, and shop for more of their albums on vinyl in the BV store.

The Acacia Strain are headed on tour with Fit For an Autopsy, Full of Hell, and Primitive Man in March of 2023. See all dates below.

Fit For An Autopsy/The Acacia Strain/Full Of Hell/Primitive Man 2023 Tour

FEB 24 FRI Amplified Live Dallas, TX

MAR 8 WED Monarch Brooklyn, NY

MAR 9 THU Underground Arts Philadelphia, PA

MAR 10 FRI The KING of CLUBS Columbus, OH

MAR 11 SAT St. Andrew’s Hall Detroit, MI

MAR 12 SUN Metro Chicago Chicago, IL

MAR 14 TUE Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO

MAR 15 WED The Complex Slat lake City, UT

MAR 17 FRI El Corazon Seattle, WA

MAR 18 SAT Hawthorne Theatre Portland, OR

MAR 19 SUN Ace Of Spades Sacramento, CA

MAR 20 MON Observatory Santa Ana, CA

MAR 21 TUE 1720™ Los Angeles, CA

MAR 21 TUE Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD

MAR 22 WED Nile Theater Mesa, AZ

MAR 25 SAT Come and Take It Live Austin, TX

MAR 26 SUN Warehouse Live Houston, TX

MAR 28 TUE The Orpheum Tampa, FL

MAR 29 WED The Masquerade Atlanta, GA

MAR 30 THU Arizona Pete’s Greensboro, NC

APR 1 SAT Palladium Worcester, MA