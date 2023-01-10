New exclusive vinyl: The Bronx’s ‘IV’ on clear with red and white splatter

2023 marks the 10th anniversary of the release of L.A. punks The Bronx's 2013 album IV. In honor of the occasion, we've launched an exclusive vinyl variant of the album, on clear with red and white splatter vinyl and limited to 500 copies. The cover art inverts the colors of the white-on-red original - see a mock-up above, and pre-order yours in BV store.

The Bronx spent late 2022 touring with The Chats, Drug Church, and Scowl, and coming up they're on the lineup for the 2023 edition of Welcome To Rockville in Daytona Beach, FL.