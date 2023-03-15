New exclusive vinyl: The Format’s LPs on color splatter wax

Before Nate Ruess formed fun. with Jack Antonoff and Andrew Dost, he fronted indie rock band The Format, whose early/mid 2000s output still holds up today. That includes two LPs, 2003's Interventions + Lullabies and 2006's Dog Problems. We're launching pre-orders on exclusive color vinyl variants of both albums, limited to 350 copies each. Interventions + Lullabies is pressed to transparent blue with opaque yellow blob vinyl, and Dog Problems is a double album set, pressed to baby blue with white splatter (A/B) and white with baby blue splatter (C/D) vinyl, with a D-side "dog bowl" etching. Pre-order yours while they last!

Stream both albums before.

The Format were set to reunite in 2020 for shows in NYC, Chicago, and Phoenix, both those dates were rescheduled twice and ultimately cancelled because of the pandemic.

