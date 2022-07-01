New exclusive vinyl: The Wonder Years’ ‘The Hum Goes On Forever’ on limited color swirl LP

The Wonder Years officially announced their highly anticipated seventh album, The Hum Goes on Forever, last week, and we're excited to be teaming up with them for an exclusive pressing, on "orange, bone & blue swirl" vinyl. It's limited to just 300 copies: pre-order yours while they last.

We wrote:

Having started out as pop punk devotees, The Wonder Years increasingly defied the genre with each album before fully transcending it on 2018's Sister Cities, and judging by the singles, The Hum Goes On Forever feels like a culmination of everything they've done yet, with the instant-satisfaction of their early/mid 2010s records and the maturity of Sister Cities.

Hear the first three singles, "Oldest Daughter," "Summer Clothes," and "Wyatt's Song (Your Name)," below.