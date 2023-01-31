New exclusive vinyl: Tomahawk’s self-titled LP & ‘Oddfellows’ on fool’s gold wax

We've launched preorders on exclusive variants of two albums from Tomahawk, Mike Patton's supergroup with The Jesus Lizard's Duane Denison, Helmet's John Stanier, and Patton's Mr. Bungle bandmate Trevor Dunn (who replaced Melvins bassist Kevin Rutmanis when the band reformed in 2013). Their 2001 self-titled debut and 2013's Oddfellows are each pressed to "fool's gold" vinyl and limited to 500 copies. Pre-order those while they last.

