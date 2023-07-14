New exclusive vinyl: Underoath’s ‘Voyeurist: Digital Ghost’ live album on bone vinyl

Ahead of its release in January of 2022, metalcore vets Underoath played their most recent album Voyeurist in full for a special streaming event on Momenthouse in December of 2021. A recording was pressed to vinyl for Record Store Day this year, and now we're launching an exclusive variant. Voyeurist: Digital Ghost is pressed to bone-colored vinyl and limited to 300 copies. Grab yours here while they last.

Underoath are about to hit the road on a summer tour, co-headlining with The Ghost Inside and also featuring We Came As Romans and Better Lovers (the new supergroup featuring members of Every Time I Die and Dillinger Escape Plan's Greg Puciato). See all dates, including NYC-area shows on July 27 at Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park, NJ and July 28 at Coney Island Amphitheather in Brooklyn, below.

UNDEROATH: 2023 TOUR

Jul 14, 2023 The Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI *

Jul 15, 2023 Inkcarceration Festival Mansfield, OH

Jul 16, 2023 The Salt Shed Chicago, IL #

Jul 17, 2023 Old Forester's Paristown Hall Louisville, KY #

Jul 19, 2023 Santander Arena Reading, PA #

Jul 21, 2023 College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT #

Jul 22, 2023 Sharkey's Summer Stage Syracuse, NY #

Jul 23, 2023 HISTORY Toronto, ON #

Jul 24, 2023 L'Olympia Montreal, Canada #

Jul 27, 2023 Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ #

Jul 28, 2023 Coney Island Amphitheater Coney Island, NY #

Jul 29, 2023 Pier Six Pavilion Baltimore, MD #

Jul 30, 2023 The Palladium Outdoors Worcester, MA #

Aug 1, 2023 House of Blues Myrtle Beach North Myrtle Beach, SC #

Aug 3, 2023 Yuengling Center Tampa, FL #

Aug 4, 2023 Sunset Cove Amphitheater Boca Raton, FL #

Aug 5, 2023 The St. Augustine Amphitheatre St. Augustine, FL #

Aug 6, 2023 Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA #

Aug 8, 2023 Orpheum Theater New Orleans, LA #

Aug 10, 2023 Bayou Music Center Houston, TX #

Aug 11, 2023 Boeing Center at Tech Port San Antonio, TX #

Aug 12, 2023 The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX #

Aug 14, 2023 Revel Entertainment Center Albuquerque, NM #

Aug 15, 2023 Marquee Theatre Tempe, AZ %

Aug 18, 2023 The Warfield San Francisco, CA %

Aug 19, 2023 The Observatory Festival Grounds Santa Ana, CA %

* w/ Slaughter To Prevail

# w/ The Ghost Inside, We Came As Romans, and Better Lovers

% w/ The Ghost Inside and We Came As Romans