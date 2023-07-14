New exclusive vinyl: Underoath’s ‘Voyeurist: Digital Ghost’ live album on bone vinyl
Ahead of its release in January of 2022, metalcore vets Underoath played their most recent album Voyeurist in full for a special streaming event on Momenthouse in December of 2021. A recording was pressed to vinyl for Record Store Day this year, and now we're launching an exclusive variant. Voyeurist: Digital Ghost is pressed to bone-colored vinyl and limited to 300 copies. Grab yours here while they last.
Underoath are about to hit the road on a summer tour, co-headlining with The Ghost Inside and also featuring We Came As Romans and Better Lovers (the new supergroup featuring members of Every Time I Die and Dillinger Escape Plan's Greg Puciato). See all dates, including NYC-area shows on July 27 at Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park, NJ and July 28 at Coney Island Amphitheather in Brooklyn, below.
UNDEROATH: 2023 TOUR
Jul 14, 2023 The Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI *
Jul 15, 2023 Inkcarceration Festival Mansfield, OH
Jul 16, 2023 The Salt Shed Chicago, IL #
Jul 17, 2023 Old Forester's Paristown Hall Louisville, KY #
Jul 19, 2023 Santander Arena Reading, PA #
Jul 21, 2023 College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT #
Jul 22, 2023 Sharkey's Summer Stage Syracuse, NY #
Jul 23, 2023 HISTORY Toronto, ON #
Jul 24, 2023 L'Olympia Montreal, Canada #
Jul 27, 2023 Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ #
Jul 28, 2023 Coney Island Amphitheater Coney Island, NY #
Jul 29, 2023 Pier Six Pavilion Baltimore, MD #
Jul 30, 2023 The Palladium Outdoors Worcester, MA #
Aug 1, 2023 House of Blues Myrtle Beach North Myrtle Beach, SC #
Aug 3, 2023 Yuengling Center Tampa, FL #
Aug 4, 2023 Sunset Cove Amphitheater Boca Raton, FL #
Aug 5, 2023 The St. Augustine Amphitheatre St. Augustine, FL #
Aug 6, 2023 Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA #
Aug 8, 2023 Orpheum Theater New Orleans, LA #
Aug 10, 2023 Bayou Music Center Houston, TX #
Aug 11, 2023 Boeing Center at Tech Port San Antonio, TX #
Aug 12, 2023 The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX #
Aug 14, 2023 Revel Entertainment Center Albuquerque, NM #
Aug 15, 2023 Marquee Theatre Tempe, AZ %
Aug 18, 2023 The Warfield San Francisco, CA %
Aug 19, 2023 The Observatory Festival Grounds Santa Ana, CA %
* w/ Slaughter To Prevail
# w/ The Ghost Inside, We Came As Romans, and Better Lovers
% w/ The Ghost Inside and We Came As Romans