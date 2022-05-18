New exclusive vinyl variants of Operation Ivy’s ‘Energy’ & ‘Hectic’ available here!

Operation Ivy half-reunited to perform one song at a Specials show earlier this year, and now there's even more Op Ivy stuff to get excited about: brand new vinyl pressings of their sole full-length (1989's Energy) and their 1988 Hectic EP!

We've teamed up with the band on exclusive variants of each one: Energy on neon green vinyl (limited to 500) and Hectic on neon violet 12" vinyl (limited to 300). Pre-order yours here while they last.

We included Energy on our list of all-time essential ska albums and here's what we said about it:

Ska-punk often gets accused of being too lighthearted or jovial, but Operation Ivy's genuinely badass Energy is the genre's first true classic album, and there's nothing lighthearted or jovial about it. Just in case you're unfamiliar, Energy is the first and only album Op Ivy released before breaking up, and though the band only existed for two years, their legacy still hasn't stopped growing. Tim "Lint" Armstrong and Matt Freeman went on to get very famous in Rancid, Op Ivy's former Lookout! Records labelmates Green Day have since brought their well-known cover of Op Ivy's "Knowledge" to hundreds of thousands of people who never stepped foot inside 924 Gilman, and Op Ivy's influence has lived on through approximately every single ska-punk band ever. And over 30 years later, Energy sounds as fresh as ever. It bridged the gap between the gritty hardcore of the early '80s and all the massive pop punk and ska-punk bands of the '90s, and it retains the unique ability of being accessible to fans of both camps. Singer Jesse Michaels (later of Common Rider and then the severely underrated Classics of Love) sounds like he's singing with nails in his throat, the recording quality is rough as sandpaper, and the DGAF attitude is as reflected in the no-bullshit lyrics as it is in the overall sound of the record. In the words of Drake, it ain't about who did it first, it's about who did it right. But sometimes, as in the case of Operation Ivy, those people are one and the same.

Read the full list here and watch a classic Op Ivy video below. Get the new vinyl here.

In other news, Operation Ivy/Rancid bassist Matt Freeman is selling gear on Reverb.

