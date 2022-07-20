New Found Glory add more Northeast ‘Sticks and Stones’ shows, playing S/T at them too

New Found Glory are in the midst of a 20th anniversary tour for their 2002 album Sticks and Stones, and they've just added three more (and final) dates to the tour, happening at Philly's Brooklyn Bowl on 9/7, New Jersey's Stone Pony on 9/8, and Buffalo's Town Ballroom on 9/9. And instead of an opener, NFG will play their 2000 self-titled album in full at these shows too, so that's two pop punk classics in one night. Tickets are on presale now.

Read our 20th anniversary review of Sticks and Stones. Watch the band's announcement:

New Found Glory -- 2022 Tour Dates

7/22 Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

7/23 Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

7/24 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

7/26 Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

7/27 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

7/29 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

8/1 Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

8/2 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

8/3 Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

8/4 Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

8/5 Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

8/6 Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

8/8 Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

8/9 Austin, TX @ Emo's

9/7 Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl Philly

9/8 Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony

9/9 Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

9/23 Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest

11/8 Los Angeles, CA @ Emo's Not Dead Cruise