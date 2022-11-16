New Found Glory announce 2023 acoustic tour

New Found Glory have announced the 'Make The Most Of It' acoustic tour in support of their upcoming acoustic album for Revelation Records of the same name. Leanna Firestone is opening. The band says:

We are very excited to announce the Make The Most Of It Acoustic Tour! Although just calling it an acoustic doesn’t do it justice. Usually acoustic makes a tour seem less but for us this is more. The kind of show we are putting together, the set and songs we will be playing, and most of these venues are theaters that we’ve never played before. This is very exciting and even challenging for us doing a tour like we’ve never done before. We are excited to play so many of the songs that you might yell from the back of the normal venues that just don’t fit in with the rowdy sets! We can’t wait to share this unique experience with you all. Definitely gonna Make The Most Of It!

All dates, including NYC's Town Hall on March 18, are listed below. Tickets go on sale Friday (11/18) at noon with presales beforehand, and VIP packages are available now.

Make The Most Of It includes seven entirely new acoustic songs, plus acoustic versions of seven NFG classics. Check out lead single "Dream Born Again" below.

New Found Glory loading...

New Found Glory -- 2023 Tour Dates

January 28 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

January 29 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown

January 31 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre

February 2 – Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre

February 4 – Garden Grove, CA – Garden Amp

February 5 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall

February 7 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

February 8 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

February 10 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

February 11 – Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater

March 10 – Franklin, TN – The Franklin Theatre

March 11 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

March 12 – Pontiac, MI – Flagstar Strand Theatre

March 14 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre

March 15 – Washington, DC – Sixth and I

March 16 – Somerville, MA – Somerville Theatre

March 17 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center For The Arts

March 18 – New York, NY – The Town Hall

March 20 – Graham, NC – Haw River Ballroom

March 21 – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage

March 22 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live

March 23 – Miami Beach, FL – Miami Beach Bandshell