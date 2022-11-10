New Found Glory announce LP of new songs & acoustic classics (exclusive green vinyl)

New Found Glory have announced a new acoustic album, Make The Most Of It, featuring seven entirely new songs and seven live acoustic versions of old fan faves. The new songs were written in the wake of Chad Gilbert's cancer diagnosis, and much of the lyricism was inspired by his recovery process. A portion of the proceeds from the album go towards The Pheo Para Alliance, which helps cancer patients and their families, and works to help advance research for treatment and cures. "Even though the songs are sadder, they're still hopeful," Chad says. "You hear so much online about mental health and fear and anxiety. I feel proud that we can release an album with joy and honesty in a way that will hopefully make people less fearful of life. A lot of times we punish ourselves for things that might never happen. I'm going through something that did happen, but doing it with hope and joy and a greater appreciation."

The album was mixed by Mark Trombino (blink-182, Jimmy Eat World), and it comes out January 20 via Revelation Records. The first taste is "Dream Born Again," which may be gentle and acoustic but Jordan Pundik's unmistakable voice and melodies are classic NFG. Check it out below.

We've also got an exclusive green vinyl variant of the album, limited to just 300 copies. Pre-order yours while they last. Here's a mockup:

Tracklist

Dream Born Again

Mouth To Mouth

Get Me Home

Watch The Lilies Grow

More Than Enough

Kiss The Floor

Bloom

Understatement*

All Downhill

Dressed To Kill

The Story So Far

Failures Not Flattering*

My Friends Over You*

Hit Or Miss*

*Digital, CD & Cassette only