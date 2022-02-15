New Found Glory announce ‘Sticks and Stones’ 20th anniversary tour w/ Four Year Strong & Be Well

Early 2000s pop punk continues to have a lot of endurance, and if you've got a place in your heart for that kinda thing, you've also probably got a place in your heart for New Found Glory's 2002 album Sticks and Stones, home to their mainstream breakthrough singles "My Friends Over You" and "Head On Collision," as well as a slew of fan-fave deeper cuts. That album turns 20 this year, and NFG have just announced a tour that will celebrate the album's anniversary, with support from easycore vets Four Year Strong, and melodic hardcore supergroup Be Well.

The tour includes a NYC show on June 3 at Terminal 5, which is right before something called Sticks and Stones Fest at Worcester's Palladium on 6/4 (which features a pretty stacked lineup with Piebald, The Movielife, Bayside, Action/Adventure, and more) and Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival on 6/5. Presale tickets and VIP packages for the whole tour are on sale now.

New Found Glory are also playing the Emo's Not Dead Cruise, Furnace Fest, and BreakFest. All dates are listed below.

Last month, NFG guitarist Chad Gilbert revealed that he's officially cancer free.

New Found Glory -- 2022 Tour Dates

5/26 Franklin, TN @ Liberty Hall (BreakFest 3)

5/27 St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

5/28 Chicago, IL @ The Riviera

5/29 Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Hall

5/31 Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's

6/1 McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theater

6/2 Albany, NY @ Empire Live

6/3 New York, NY @ Terminal 5

6/4 Worcester, MA @ The Palladium (Sticks and Stones Fest)

6/5 Atlantic City, NJ @ Bader Field (AC Beer Fest)

6/7 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

6/8 Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

6/10 Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

6/11 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

7/22 Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

7/23 Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

7/24 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

7/26 Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

7/27 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

7/29 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

8/1 Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

8/2 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

8/3 Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

8/4 Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

8/5 Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

8/6 Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

8/8 Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

8/9 Austin, TX @ Emo's

9/23 Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest

11/8 Los Angeles, CA @ Emo's Not Dead Cruise