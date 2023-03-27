New Friends Fest ’23 lineup: pg.99, HIRS, Joie De Vivre, Respire, Record Setter & more

Toronto's all ages, DIY, screamo-focused New Friends Fest returns August 4-6 to the Lithuanian House, and the 2023 lineup includes Pageninetynine, The HIRS Collective, Cloud Rat, Gulfer, Joie De Vivre, Stay Inside, Boneflower, Habak, Record Setter, Respire, Ostraca, Coma Regalia, Massa Nera vs Quiet Fear, .gif from god, Hundreds of AU, Crowning, Dreamwell, Roman Candle, and more.

Three-day passes are on sale now, single-day passes will be on sale soon, and locals-only passes will be available in person at Emissions Record Shop.

Full lineup and poster below...

New Friends Fest -- 2023 Lineup

Pageninetynine

The HIRS Collective

Cloud Rat

Gulfer

Joie De Vivre

Stay Inside

Boneflower

Habak

Record Setter

Respire

Ostraca

Young Mountain

Life In Vacuum

Coma Regalia

Massa Nera vs Quiet Fear

Eyelet

Piper Maru

.gif from god

Cady

Saton

Hundreds of AU

Heavenly Blue

Crowining

Jetsam

Dreamwell

Roman Candle

Lastima

Fern Sully

Boxcutter