New Friends Fest ’23 lineup: pg.99, HIRS, Joie De Vivre, Respire, Record Setter & more
Toronto's all ages, DIY, screamo-focused New Friends Fest returns August 4-6 to the Lithuanian House, and the 2023 lineup includes Pageninetynine, The HIRS Collective, Cloud Rat, Gulfer, Joie De Vivre, Stay Inside, Boneflower, Habak, Record Setter, Respire, Ostraca, Coma Regalia, Massa Nera vs Quiet Fear, .gif from god, Hundreds of AU, Crowning, Dreamwell, Roman Candle, and more.
Three-day passes are on sale now, single-day passes will be on sale soon, and locals-only passes will be available in person at Emissions Record Shop.
Full lineup and poster below...
New Friends Fest -- 2023 Lineup
Pageninetynine
The HIRS Collective
Cloud Rat
Gulfer
Joie De Vivre
Stay Inside
Boneflower
Habak
Record Setter
Respire
Ostraca
Young Mountain
Life In Vacuum
Coma Regalia
Massa Nera vs Quiet Fear
Eyelet
Piper Maru
.gif from god
Cady
Saton
Hundreds of AU
Heavenly Blue
Crowining
Jetsam
Dreamwell
Roman Candle
Lastima
Fern Sully
Boxcutter