New Ghost Action Figures available for pre-order

Ghost just released their fifth album Impera (order on limited magenta vinyl), and wrapped up the US leg of their tour supporting it. The new album isn't the only new Ghost release on the way: Super7 has revealed four new ReAction Figures based on the band, and available for pre-order now. There's a new version two of Papa Emeritus Nihil, and a collection of nameless Ghouls - one from the Meliora era, and a Ghoul and Ghoulette from the Prequelle era. Each figure is 3.75" tall, and here's what they look like:

You can also pick up Super7's wave 1 "Ultimates!" Papa Emeritus I figure, which is 7" tall, highly articulated, and comes with a pair of heads, three different pairs of hands, two vestments, two Thuribles, and a microphone and stand, packaged in a deluxe slip-case style box. Here's what it looks like:

Pick up Impera on magenta vinyl, limited to 1000 copies, and stream it below.