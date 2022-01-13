New Grandmaster Flash action figure (with mini turntable) up for pre-order

Grandmaster Flash helped invent hip hop, DJing, and scratching as we know it, and his group the Furious Five's 1982 single "The Message" helped inspire a style of politically conscious rap music that we're still hearing the effects of today. Now, Flash is being immortalized in action figure form. There's a new ReAction Figure of the NYC legend on the way, due out in March and available for pre-order now. The 3.75" articulated figure comes with a mini turntable, and here's what it looks like:

