New hip-hop exhibition opening in NYC this month

A new exhibition will celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop in NYC this summer. Hip Hop Til Infinity opens at Manhattan's Hall des Lumières on July 26. A press release describes it: "This evocative digital installation will transport guests through Hip Hop’s different eras and regions - from the skate parks to the stage, to the metaverse. Hall des Lumières’ state-of-the-art audio-visual technology, in collaboration with innovative and creative partners, will illuminate Hip Hop’s storied history. The exhibition will also feature interactive programming, including virtual concerts, live panels & conversations, listening parties, artist meet & greets and more."

Tickets for dates through September 17 are on sale now.

Mass Appeal, one of the producers of the new exhibit, are also co-presenting Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium with Run-DMC, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cub, Eve, Lil Kim, Remy Ma, Trina, T.I., Fat Joe, Common, A$AP Ferg, EPMD, Ghostface Killah, Lupe Fiasco, Slick Rick, and more.