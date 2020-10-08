new Ian Curtis mural painted in Manchester for World Mental Health Day

World Mental Health Day is Saturday, October 10, and to help promote it, street artist Akse P19 has painted a mural of Joy Division frontman Ian Curtis, who died by suicide in 1980. It's based on the iconic photo by Philippe Carly, and it was commissioned by Manchester festival Headstock, which is raising money for UK mental health charities Help Musicians and Manchester Mind. Former Joy Division and New Order bassist Peter Hook will be talking about the mural, Curtis and World Mental Health Day on the BBC on Friday (10/9).

Headstock was originally supposed to be an actual two day festival in Manchester back in May, but thanks to COVID it's now virtual and happening this weekend, with performances from Yousef, Kodaline, and more. It's free to watch, but they're collecting donations, which go to help keep these organizations offering their much-needed services through the pandemic open. Learn more here.

If you're in the Manchester area, the Ian Curtis mural is located on Port St and will be officially unveiled on Saturday.

Peter Hook, Bernard Sumner and others celebrated Curtis' legacy back in May, marking the 40th anniversary of his death.

In other news: Curtis' classic Vox guitar is up for auction.