new John Lennon Best-Of compilation features songs “remixed from scratch”

There's a new John Lennon solo best-of compilation coming on October 9 which would have been his 80th birthday. Titled Gimme Some Truth, the collection was executive produced by Yoko Ono Lennon and produced by Sean Ono Lennon, who picked the 36 songs which "have all been completely remixed from scratch, radically upgrading their sonic quality and presenting them as a never-before-heard Ultimate Listening Experience."

"John was a brilliant man with a great sense of humour and understanding," writes Yoko Ono Lennon in the preface of the book that comes with the Deluxe Edition. "He believed in being truthful and that the power of the people will change the world. And it will. All of us have the responsibility to visualize a better world for ourselves and our children. The truth is what we create. It's in our hands."

The Deluxe Edition of Gimme Some Truth comes as a 2CD + Blu-ray combination, with the Blu-ray featuring Dolby Atmos and 5.1 surround sound mixes, plus a 124 page book, posters, postcards and a bumper sticker. There is also a four-vinyl-LP version, a two-LP vinyl version, and a single-CD (19 track) version.

You can listen to the new "Ultimate Mix" of "Instant Karma," and check out the tracklist and artwork for Gimme Some Truth, below.

JOHN LENNON. GIMME SOME TRUTH. THE ULTIMATE MIXES.

DELUXE BOX SET.

124 PAGE BOOK, 1 FOLD OUT POSTER, 2 POSTCARDS, 1 BUMPER STICKER.

1 BLU-RAY AUDIO DISC: 36 TRACKS IN HIGH DEFINITION 24-96 STEREO, 5.1 SURROUND SOUND, DOLBY ATMOS.

2 CDS: 36 TRACKS IN STEREO.

CD1

1. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)

2. Cold Turkey

3. Working Class Hero

4. Isolation

5. Love

6. God

7. Power To The People

8. Imagine

9. Jealous Guy

10. Gimme Some Truth

11. Oh My Love

12. How Do You Sleep?

13. Oh Yoko!

14. Angela

15. Come Together (live)

16. Mind Games

17. Out The Blue

18. I Know (I Know)

CD2

1. Whatever Gets You Thru The Night

2. Bless You

3. #9 Dream

4. Steel and Glass

5. Stand By Me

6. Angel Baby

7. (Just Like) Starting Over

8. I'm Losing You

9. Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy)

10. Watching The Wheels

11. Woman

12. Dear Yoko

13. Every Man Has A Woman Who Loves Him

14. Nobody Told Me

15. I'm Stepping Out

16. Grow Old With Me

17. Happy Xmas (War Is Over)

18. Give Peace A Chance

BLU-RAY AUDIO DISC

All of the above thirty-six tracks, available in High Definition audio as:

1. HD Stereo Audio Mixes (24 bit/96 kHz)

2. HD 5.1 Surround Sound Mixes (24 bit/96 kHz)

3. HD Dolby Atmos Mixes

4 LP BOX SET.

8 PAGE BOOKLET, 1 FOLD OUT POSTER, 2 POSTCARDS, 1 BUMPER STICKER.

36 TRACKS IN STEREO.

LP 1 SIDE A

2 CD GATEFOLD IN SLEEVE

20 PAGE BOOKLET, 1 FOLD OUT POSTER.

36 TRACKS IN STEREO.

TRACKS ALSO AVAILABLE ON STREAMING.

CD1

2 LP GATEFOLD.

8 PAGE BOOKLET, 1 FOLD OUT POSTER, 1 BUMPER STICKER.

19 TRACKS IN STEREO.

LP 1 SIDE A

1 CD GATEFOLD

20 PAGE BOOKLET.

19 TRACKS IN STEREO.

ALSO AVAILABLE ON DIGITAL (DOWNLOAD ONLY).

