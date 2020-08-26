new John Lennon Best-Of compilation features songs “remixed from scratch”
There's a new John Lennon solo best-of compilation coming on October 9 which would have been his 80th birthday. Titled Gimme Some Truth, the collection was executive produced by Yoko Ono Lennon and produced by Sean Ono Lennon, who picked the 36 songs which "have all been completely remixed from scratch, radically upgrading their sonic quality and presenting them as a never-before-heard Ultimate Listening Experience."
"John was a brilliant man with a great sense of humour and understanding," writes Yoko Ono Lennon in the preface of the book that comes with the Deluxe Edition. "He believed in being truthful and that the power of the people will change the world. And it will. All of us have the responsibility to visualize a better world for ourselves and our children. The truth is what we create. It's in our hands."
The Deluxe Edition of Gimme Some Truth comes as a 2CD + Blu-ray combination, with the Blu-ray featuring Dolby Atmos and 5.1 surround sound mixes, plus a 124 page book, posters, postcards and a bumper sticker. There is also a four-vinyl-LP version, a two-LP vinyl version, and a single-CD (19 track) version.
You can listen to the new "Ultimate Mix" of "Instant Karma," and check out the tracklist and artwork for Gimme Some Truth, below.
JOHN LENNON. GIMME SOME TRUTH. THE ULTIMATE MIXES.
DELUXE BOX SET.
124 PAGE BOOK, 1 FOLD OUT POSTER, 2 POSTCARDS, 1 BUMPER STICKER.
1 BLU-RAY AUDIO DISC: 36 TRACKS IN HIGH DEFINITION 24-96 STEREO, 5.1 SURROUND SOUND, DOLBY ATMOS.
2 CDS: 36 TRACKS IN STEREO.
CD1
1. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)
2. Cold Turkey
3. Working Class Hero
4. Isolation
5. Love
6. God
7. Power To The People
8. Imagine
9. Jealous Guy
10. Gimme Some Truth
11. Oh My Love
12. How Do You Sleep?
13. Oh Yoko!
14. Angela
15. Come Together (live)
16. Mind Games
17. Out The Blue
18. I Know (I Know)
CD2
1. Whatever Gets You Thru The Night
2. Bless You
3. #9 Dream
4. Steel and Glass
5. Stand By Me
6. Angel Baby
7. (Just Like) Starting Over
8. I'm Losing You
9. Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy)
10. Watching The Wheels
11. Woman
12. Dear Yoko
13. Every Man Has A Woman Who Loves Him
14. Nobody Told Me
15. I'm Stepping Out
16. Grow Old With Me
17. Happy Xmas (War Is Over)
18. Give Peace A Chance
BLU-RAY AUDIO DISC
All of the above thirty-six tracks, available in High Definition audio as:
1. HD Stereo Audio Mixes (24 bit/96 kHz)
2. HD 5.1 Surround Sound Mixes (24 bit/96 kHz)
3. HD Dolby Atmos Mixes
4 LP BOX SET.
8 PAGE BOOKLET, 1 FOLD OUT POSTER, 2 POSTCARDS, 1 BUMPER STICKER.
36 TRACKS IN STEREO.
LP 1 SIDE A
1. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)
2. Cold Turkey
3. Working Class Hero
4. Isolation
5. Love
LP 1 SIDE B
6. God
7. Power To The People
8. Imagine
9. Jealous Guy
LP 2 SIDE A
10. Gimme Some Truth
11. Oh My Love
12. How Do You Sleep?
13. Oh Yoko!
14. Angela
LP 2 SIDE B
15. Come Together (live)
16. Mind Games
17. Out The Blue
18. I Know (I Know)
LP 3 SIDE A
19. Whatever Gets You Thru The Night
20. Bless You
21. #9 Dream
22. Steel And Glass
23. Stand By Me
LP 3 SIDE B
24. Angel Baby
25. (Just Like) Starting Over
26. I'm Losing You
27. Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy)
28. Watching the Wheels
LP 4 SIDE A
29. Woman
30. Dear Yoko
31. Every Man Has A Woman Who Loves Him
32. Nobody Told Me
LP 4 SIDE B
33. I'm Stepping Out
34. Grow Old with Me
35. Give Peace a Chance
36. Happy Xmas (War Is Over)
2 CD GATEFOLD IN SLEEVE
20 PAGE BOOKLET, 1 FOLD OUT POSTER.
36 TRACKS IN STEREO.
TRACKS ALSO AVAILABLE ON STREAMING.
CD1
1. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)
2. Cold Turkey
3. Working Class Hero
4. Isolation
5. Love
6. God
7. Power To The People
8. Imagine
9. Jealous Guy
10. Gimme Some Truth
11. Oh My Love
12. How Do You Sleep?
13. Oh Yoko!
14. Angela
15. Come Together (live)
16. Mind Games
17. Out The Blue
18. I Know (I Know)
CD2
1. Whatever Gets You Thru The Night
2. Bless You
3. #9 Dream
4. Steel And Glass
5. Stand By Me
6. Angel Baby
7. (Just Like) Starting Over
8. I'm Losing You
9. Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy)
10. Watching the Wheels
11. Woman
12. Dear Yoko
13. Every Man Has A Woman Who Loves Him
14. Nobody Told Me
15. I'm Stepping Out
16. Grow Old with Me
17. Give Peace a Chance
18. Happy Xmas (War Is Over)
2 LP GATEFOLD.
8 PAGE BOOKLET, 1 FOLD OUT POSTER, 1 BUMPER STICKER.
19 TRACKS IN STEREO.
LP 1 SIDE A
1. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)
2. Cold Turkey
3. Isolation
4. Power To The People
LP 1 SIDE B
5. Imagine
6. Jealous Guy
7. Gimme Some Truth
8. Come Together (live)
9. #9 Dream
LP 2 SIDE A
10. Mind Games
11. Whatever Gets You Thru The Night
12. Stand By Me
13. (Just Like) Starting Over
14. Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy)
LP 2 SIDE B
15. Watching The Wheels
16. Woman
17. Grow Old With Me
18. Happy Xmas (War Is Over)
19. Give Peace A Chance
1 CD GATEFOLD
20 PAGE BOOKLET.
19 TRACKS IN STEREO.
ALSO AVAILABLE ON DIGITAL (DOWNLOAD ONLY).
1. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)
2. Cold Turkey
3. Isolation
4. Power To The People
5. Imagine
6. Jealous Guy
7. Gimme Some Truth
8. Come Together (live)
9. #9 Dream
10. Mind Games
11. Whatever Gets You Thru The Night
12. Stand By Me
13. (Just Like) Starting Over
14. Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy)
15. Watching the Wheels
16. Woman
17. Grow Old with Me
18. Happy Xmas (War Is Over)
19. Give Peace a Chance